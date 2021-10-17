By David Odama – Lafia

Two students of the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State were last night kidnapped by unknown gunmen

The kidnappers were said to have invaded mararaba community hosting the university between 7 -8pm shooting sporadically and succeeded in kidnapping two students of the Institution.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed report obtained by Vanguard this afternoon has it that, one Hon. Yahaya Adams (Major) first Son of Zafir Yahaya Adams has been kidnapped last night together with two other students.

The kidnappers are said to have made contact with the family at about 11.30pm last night demanding for a ramson of N25m naira

According to alleged statement by the family, “We are soliciting for your fervent prayers for the safe and early release of our children. Thanks”, the statement added.

When contacted, the public Relations Officer of police Command in Nasarawa state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said that report reaching the Command has confirmed that two students have been kidnapped.

According to him, “we have just met as I speak with you at 12.30pm in the Anti kidnapping office with the Institution’s PRO, CSO on the issue.

Anti kidnapping squard have been dispatched to the area while investigation has commenced, the PPRO stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria