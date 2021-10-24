Barr. Kingsley Esiso

By Eugene Ohwevwo

Barrister Kingsley Esiso is the state Chairman of Delta State, People’s Democratic Party. He hold the traditional title of “Oruese” of the great kingdom of Ethiope East local government area of Delta State.

His traditional title “Oruese”, literally means someone who is prone to doing good and extending help to others. Olorogun Kingsley Esiso is also a lawyer and successful businessman.

No doubt, for his quiet mien and reserved disposition many never anticipated that this political maestro, would go on to become the most successful and result-oriented State Chairman, the Delta State PDP has ever produced.

Olorogun Kingsley Esiso has since assumption of office as the State Chairman of the PDP, led the party to a good number of resounding electoral victories, such as that the party has never experienced before his emergence as the State Chairman of the party.

There is no doubt that, these victories would not have been possible without the able support of the Delta State Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and perhaps, that of loyal and hard-working party men and women, who clearly keyed into his leadership direction and blueprint for the party.

The outcome of the 2019 Delta State gubernatorial election, which saw Governor Ifeanyi Okowa beating his major rival, Chief Great Ogboru of the APC, with an unimaginable margin that has never been recorded in the socio-political history of Delta State speaks eloquently of Olorogun Kingsley Esiso’s political sagacity and result- oriented approach to leadership.

This victory was also replicated in other categories of elections in the state in the 2015 general election, which saw the PDP clinching almost all elective offices in the state–a trajectory that has further entrenched the foothold and supremacy of the PDP in Delta State.

Perhaps for his sublime and suspicious success as the State Chairman of the PDP, and as someone who has proven himself to be a free born and patriotic Urhobo son, having initiated a good number of infrastructural development in Urhoboland and also influencing the appointment of Urhobos into sensitive offices in the state, it is not out of place to spur this illustrious Urhobo son to aspire to a higher calling.

It is no doubt true that of all the Federal Constituencies in Delta Central Senatorial district, it is only Ethiope Federal Constituency that has not tasted the position of Senate, as other federal Constituencies have had their opportunities to do so.

It is perhaps against this background that the Delta State PDP and particularly leaders of the party in Delta Central Senatorial district should consider conceding the position of the Senate to Ethiope Federal Constituency, and the man most preferable for the job is Olorogun Kingsley Esiso.

There is certainly no other way stakeholders of the party can reward a loyal party man, who has led to unprecedented victories, and who has made the party more United, focused, disciplined and result driven, than to reward him with a higher office and responsibilities.

The Urhobo would embrace the candidature of Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, that is a done deal, especially as the State PDP Chairman has demonstrated that he is not only a patriotic Urhobo, but he is a leader the Urhobo people can count on to take them to greater political heights.

Ufuoma Eugene Ohwevwo writes from Sapele