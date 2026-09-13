‘You are a living testimony’ – Soludo celebrates Bishop Ezeokafor at 74

Bishop Ezeokafor Is a Living Testimony’ — Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, on his 74th birthday.

In a goodwill message, Soludo commended Ezeokafor for dedicating his life to the service of God and humanity through decades of priestly ministry.

The governor noted that since his ordination in 1984, Ezeokafor had served as Auxiliary Bishop of Awka Diocese from 2007 to 2011 and subsequently as Bishop of the diocese, providing what he described as distinguished and committed pastoral leadership.

Soludo said the bishop had become “a living testimony of divine possibilities,” adding that he remained a respected spiritual father and advocate of peace, unity and development.

“His Lordship remains a respected spiritual father, a consistent advocate of peace, unity, and development, and a steady moral voice whose leadership continues to enrich the faith community and the larger society in Anambra State and beyond,” the governor said.

Soludo wished the bishop a happy birthday and prayed God to grant him good health, strength, wisdom and grace for many more years of impactful service to God and humanity.