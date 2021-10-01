October 1st is very special to Nigerians and there is absolutely nothing better than a brand new Kunle Afolayan film to celebrate Nigeria’s 61st Independence day!

Titled Swallow, this new Netflix film is an adaptation of Sefi Atta’s popular book novel of the same title; the screenplay was co-written by Atta and Afolayan.

Speaking on what it means to have Netflix’s support, Kunle says ‘It’s an incredible opportunity and I am happy that a platform like Netflix believes in African artists. Our content has given us the opportunity to showcase our craft on a global stage. African filmmakers have a lot to tell the world and now thanks to Netflix we can do that.’

Swallow is an exciting drama that re- lives 1980s Lagos through the eyes of its’ protagonist Tolani, played by film newbie Eniola ‘Niyola’ Akinbo. Tolani has to grapple with poverty, workplace sexual harassment and the allure of quick wealth from the illicit world of drug trafficking.

Niyola is joined by a bevy of exciting Nollywood talents amongst them, Ijeoma Grace Agu ( Rose), Deyemi Okanlawon ( Sanwo), Eniola Badmus ( Mrs Durojaiye), Chioma Akpotha (Mama Chidi), Kevin Ikeduba (as OC), Offiong Anthony Edet ( Johnny) and veteran Olusegun Remi ( Mr Salako).

Netflix’s Director Of Content, Africa Ben Amadasun weighs in on Netflix’ commitment to Nigerian storytelling “it really is an exciting time for Africa, but more especially Nigeria. We believe that unique, untapped talent exists in the corners of our continent– whether on or off-screen and Netflix is committed to providing a platform for these creative storytellers to tell the best version of their stories, which we believe can be enjoyed by anyone, anywhere, because we believe great stories are universal.