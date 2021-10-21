By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Three suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, were killed by soldiers on guard at a branch of a first-generation bank in Arochukwu town, Arochukwu council area of Abia State.

Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mrs Janet Agbede, said members of the group numbering about fifty had attacked the soldiers with guns and machetes.

In the ensuing gun duel, the soldiers overpowered the suspected IPOB members.

She explained that three of the IPOB members fled with bullet wounds as they bowed to the superior firepower of the soldiers.

ALSO READ: B-I-Z-Z-A-R-E: Nigerian hospitals giving expired blood to patients — DG, Blood Commission

In her words; “The soldiers made a counter-attack and three of the hoodlums were neutralized during the exchange of fire.

“The superior firing power of the soldiers made the hoodlums disperse. As of now, effort has been intensified to track down the fleeing hoodlums.”

The CP urged the public to report anyone seen with bullet wound to the nearest Police station or any law enforcement agent.

Vanguard News Nigeria