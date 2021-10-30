ECES, NASIEC train journalists on election conflict, communication, administration in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

No Fewer than 48 sanitation defaulters were Saturday prosecuted  for violation of various sanitation law on Nasarawa state.

The state Chief Prosecuting Officer, Environmental sanitation, Abubakar Mohammed  gave the figure in Lafia while  briefing Journalists shortly after the monthly  sanitatiion excercise

According to the chief prosecuting officer, the task force arrested and  prosecuted 48 persons  for violating the environmental sanitation laws of Nasarawa State.

Abubakar, who is also a Chief Environment Officer in the state, told the court that the suspects were transacting their private businesses while the monthly sanitation was on-going.

Mohammed  who  urged urged the sanitation  court to sanction the defaulters  to serve as deterrent to others, said the  offences  committed violated the state’s Environmental Sanitation Law.

It would be recalled that the Judge, Abdullahi Lande, convicted and sentenced  48 persons to six months imprisonment each with option of fine  between N5,000 and N50,000.

Meanwhile,  Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Aliyu Agwai, noted that  access roads into the state were blocked while the exercise lasted to prevent vehicular movement from outside the state.

“We allowed only vehicles with permission from relevant ministries, or those on essential services to pass through and move around during the exercise. Residents should cooperate more with the government in their own interest to ensure that the state remains clean”.

He called on members of the public to always keep their environment clean to guard against outbreak of diseases.

