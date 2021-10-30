By David Odama – Lafia

No Fewer than 48 sanitation defaulters were Saturday prosecuted for violation of various sanitation law on Nasarawa state.

The state Chief Prosecuting Officer, Environmental sanitation, Abubakar Mohammed gave the figure in Lafia while briefing Journalists shortly after the monthly sanitatiion excercise

According to the chief prosecuting officer, the task force arrested and prosecuted 48 persons for violating the environmental sanitation laws of Nasarawa State.

Abubakar, who is also a Chief Environment Officer in the state, told the court that the suspects were transacting their private businesses while the monthly sanitation was on-going.

Mohammed who urged urged the sanitation court to sanction the defaulters to serve as deterrent to others, said the offences committed violated the state’s Environmental Sanitation Law.

It would be recalled that the Judge, Abdullahi Lande, convicted and sentenced 48 persons to six months imprisonment each with option of fine between N5,000 and N50,000.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Aliyu Agwai, noted that access roads into the state were blocked while the exercise lasted to prevent vehicular movement from outside the state.

“We allowed only vehicles with permission from relevant ministries, or those on essential services to pass through and move around during the exercise. Residents should cooperate more with the government in their own interest to ensure that the state remains clean”.

He called on members of the public to always keep their environment clean to guard against outbreak of diseases.

Vanguard News Nigeria