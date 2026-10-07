Nasarawa Assembly probes multiple taxation of businesses

…sets up ad hoc committee for investigation

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has raised concerns over multiple taxation, saying the practice is imposing hardship on businesses and residents across the state.

Speaker of the House, Dr Danladi Jatau, raised the concern while reading the House’s resolution on a Matter of Public Importance brought by Hon. Daniel Oga Ogazi during plenary on Tuesday in Lafia.

Jatau said multiple taxation was negatively affecting businesses and the livelihoods of residents, urging relevant authorities to address the situation.

He called on the state government to ensure full implementation of the State Revenue Harmonisation Law to eliminate multiple taxation.

The Speaker also announced the constitution of an ad hoc committee to investigate revenue collection and determine the number of consultants collecting revenues in the state, as well as assess the implementation of the Revenue Harmonisation Law.

The committee is chaired by Hon. Hudu A. Hudu, while other members are Hon. Daniel Ogazi, Hon. Solomon Yakubu Akwashiki, Hon. Jonah Ali Dizaho and Dr Hajara Danyaro Ibrahim. The Secretary is the Secretary of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Aluma Joseph.

Jatau directed the committee to ascertain the state’s payees in the Mararaba axis of Karu Local Government Area and its environs, particularly whether businesses in border communities were paying revenues to Nasarawa State or other jurisdictions.

He directed the committee to submit its report within two weeks.

Earlier, Ogazi, who raised the matter, said businesses were being subjected to multiple taxes, adding that the situation was worsening the economic hardship faced by residents.

“Business people are complaining of paying multiple taxes and this is causing hardship to our people. A proprietor of a private school complained of paying 23 multiple taxes,” he said.

Ogazi said multiple taxation was discouraging business activities and compounding the hardship caused by prevailing economic conditions.

He urged the House to direct the State Revenue Service to intensify efforts to address the issue.

Contributing to the debate, lawmakers including Hon. Esson Mairiga, Hon. Hudu A. Hudu, Hon. Jacob Ajegena Kudu, Hon. Hajara Danyaro Ibrahim, Hon. Musa Abubakar Ibrahim, Rt. Hon. Abel Yakubu Bala, Hon. Larry Ven-Bawa and Rt. Hon. Mohammed Adamu Oyanki expressed support for the motion.

They said the House would not allow businesses to collapse in the state as a result of multiple taxation.

The lawmakers also said multiple taxation could discourage investment and worsen economic hardship, calling on the state and local governments to ensure full implementation of the Revenue Harmonisation Law passed by the House.