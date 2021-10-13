The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate encroachment on Federal Government land within and outside the country.



The resolution was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka (APC-Ogun) at plenary on Tuesday.



Moving the motion, Isiaka said that the menace of interloper developers, farmers, land grabbers, hoodlums and destitute encroaching on government property in Nigeria has become worrisome.



He said that it was a fundamental human right of every Nigerian citizen to acquire and own land in any part of Nigeria as stated in Section 43 of Constitution and Section 7 of the Land Use Act, 1978.



The rep said that Section 44 of Constitution also stated that no movable or immovable property can be taken compulsorily in any part of Nigeria except in the manner and for the purposes prescribed by a law.



“Worried that critical Infrastructure of government such as educational institutions, airports, railway terminals and tracks as well as pipelines, training farms and sundry economic tree plantations are encroached and illegally occupied by individuals and corporate organisations and quit notices issued to the illegal settlers over the years, had not been obeyed,” he said.

The house thereafter, resolved to investigate all cases of encroachment on government property across the country.

The house mandated its ad hoc committee investigating abandoned federal government property across the nation to provide compendium of all illegally encroached government property in Nigeria and oversea.

The Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the committee to report back within six weeks for further legislative actions.

Vanguard News Nigeria