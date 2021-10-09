Gov Oyetola Gboyega of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Following the release of Pandora papers and report of shady deals against Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola by some online media, the Governor has disclosed that he did not break any law as a political officeholder.

Oyetola in a statement issued by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan in Osogbo on Saturday, stated that he has resigned his directorship of Aranda Overseas Corporation since 2011 when he was first appointed Chief of Staff to the then Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The Pandora papers and some online media had alleged that Governor Oyetola acquired his UK mansion in 2017 by proxy while he was the Chief of Staff to Ogbeni Aregbesola.

However, Oyetola said since he resigned from his directorship, he has given his shares in the company and severe relationship with the said owner of the company.

The statement reads, “We have seen reports in some online media platforms concerning the PANDORA PAPERS’ allegations.

“This is, therefore, to set the record straight.

“Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State, resigned his directorship of Aranda Overseas Corporation in 2011, when he took up political appointment. He also surrendered his shareholding of the same company.

“Since 2011 till date, he has had no association, dealings and business transactions with the said company, as he is neither a director nor shareholder of the said company.

“He, therefore, could not have acquired the said property in 2017 either directly or through the said company as being alleged.

“As a matter of fact, Oyetola has no relationship or link with the alleged owner of the property, Mr Kolawole Aluko, let alone go into a business dealing or transaction with him.

“He also complied fully with the law of the land by exiting Global Investments Offshore Limited, as a Director in 2011, upon his appointment as the Chief of Staff.

“While we appreciate family members, friends, associates and well-wishers for their show of concern over the development, we assure them that there is nothing to worry about.

“Mr Oyetola has always shown that he is a man who knows and respects the law in his corporate and political endeavours.

“The God that has brought us thus far will never forsake us”.

