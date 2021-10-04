The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator and informant operating within Enugu metropolis and its environs.

The corps recovered N2,100, three ATM cards, two handsets, a wrap of substance suspected to be cannabis and an improvised pistol hidden under other contents in mini-bag among others.

The Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Enugu State Command, Chief Superintendent of Corps Danny Manuel said in a statement on Sunday in Enugu that the suspect was arrested on Sept. 30.

Manuel said that he was arrested by operatives on routine patrol duty at WTC Estate axis of Enugu at about 2p.m. after students returning from school spotted him using the pistol to rob an unsuspecting member of the public.

According to him, the suspect is Oguchi Oguamanam, male, 24, who resides at 7 Monarch Avenue by Timber Junction near Ugwu-Aji community within Enugu metropolis.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted to be working with a criminal gang based in Lagos.

“He revealed that the gang usually pay money into his account which he will withdraw and pay into whatever account they send to him and therein take his own percentage.

“He also claimed that some group of boys once robbed him in the same estate and that he prepared the improvised pistol to use it as revenge strategy whenever he sees any of the boys.

“He said that one of the handset found on him actually belonged to him, but as to the android phone he could not explain how he came about it,” NSCDC spokesman said.

Manuel assured the residents of corps readiness to collaborate with sister security agencies in the state to defend and secure the people at all times.

Vanguard News Nigeria