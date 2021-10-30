.

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Dr Victor Nnam has resigned from office.

Nnam was embroiled with controversies of allegations of land deals, both from private individuals, corporate entities and the state House of Assembly in the recent time.

But the Commissioner in his letter of resignation sent to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said he was not happy for the removal of the professional heads of departments in his ministry which he alleged was on a punitive ground.

Nnam also alleged that the state Governor, Ugwuanyi, refused to approve his proposal for a Geometric Information System, GIS, land administration which he said would have stamped out land grabbers and created investors’ confidence in Enugu state.

“However, the reason for my resignation is the recent removal of the professional heads of departments under me on the punitive ground for simply doing their jobs diligently. My conscience can no longer allow me to serve your administration while those innocent professional senior civil servants are punished for doing the right thing.

“I hereby resign my appointment as the commissioner for Lands and Urban Development Enugu state with effect from today, Friday 29th October 2021, and submit the black Prado SUV,” Nnam wrote.