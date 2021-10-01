The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called on citizens to supply credible information to security agencies to curb insecurity in the nation.

Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General of NSCDC made the call in a statement by the Corps Spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu on Friday, in Abuja.

Audi said that security operatives relied on the supply of credible information to nip security challenges in the bud.

He advocated a renewed mindset and provision of actionable intelligence to keep Nigeria safe and peaceful for all to live and thrive.

As Nigeria celebrates 61 years of independence, he urged the nation to reflect more on the gains and achievements of unity and togetherness.

“Our various shortcomings are surmountable if we all imbibe new orientations to promote the interest of Nigeria by putting the nation first in all we do.

“There could be hitches here and there, but we shall get it right soon.

“Nigerians should desist from any form of ethnic discrimination, political idiosyncrasy, religious chauvinism, superfluous agitation and all other vices affecting our growth and development,” he said.

He commended the Corps Zonal Commanders, State Commandants and officers and men of the Corps for their patriotic zeal in ensuring a hitch-free independence celebration across the country.

He also enjoined them to continue to be on red alert and checkmate any breach of peace or vandalism of the Nation’s Critical National Assets and Infrastructure.

He advised them to also ensure that all law-abiding citizens were protected while going about their legitimate businesses.

The NSCDC boss appealed to all citizens to always put Nigeria in their prayers and be more nationalistic in thinking and approach to issues especially one that bothers on national security.