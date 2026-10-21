Tinubu meets with Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia, Budget Office DG in Aso Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA– PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu met on Tuesday with Jim Ovia, founder of Zenith Bank and chairman of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President also met separately with the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation Tanimu Kurfi.

Although no official reasons were given for the purposes of both meetings, Ovia arrived at the State House at about 2:15 p.m., dressed in his customary black suit and red tie.

It was gathered that the Budget Office chief was on a regular briefing with the President and met him behind closed-doors.

The Zenith Bank founder has chaired the NELFUND board since his appointment by President Tinubu on April 26, 2024.

Ovia’s appointment came less than three weeks after President Tinubu signed into law the Access to Higher Education Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Act, which created the interest-free student-loan scheme.

NELFUND provides an interest-free loan to eligible Nigerian tertiary and vocational students to cover approved educational costs.

It is voluntary, applied for online, and repaid after graduation and employment through a capped income deduction.