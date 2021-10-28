.



… As party e-Registration kicks off in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel says there is the hope of better days for Nigerians given the significant gains the Peoples Democratic Party has continued to record as a Party in the nation.

The Governor who dropped the forecast on Tuesday, October 26, in Uyo, while flagging off the e-registration of membership and revalidation exercise of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, noted that the current widespread groans of Nigerians due to poor leadership can be addressed by a proactive people-centric leadership championed by a Party like the PDP that truly cares about the people.

According to Governor Emmanuel, the present hardship experienced in Nigeria is a display of faulty leadership experiment of an administration enthroned by some Nigerians, which he noted has vindicated PDP, whom he believed would have birthed better leadership outcomes if it still held sway as a party at the centre.

“If we did not allow Nigeria to test another party, today the noise would have been so much. Some Nigerians wanted “change” and today, they have seen the change that has brought us where we are, but I am hopeful that Nigeria will be better sooner than imagined when the people give PDP another chance.”

On the electronic membership registration and revalidation of PDP, Governor Emmanuel who was first to be enrolled shortly after flagging off the exercise appreciated the party for the innovation and for choosing Akwa Ibom as one of the first six states in the country for the pilot kick-off of the exercise.

In his words, “I am glad that we could be one of States chosen by our party for the pilot scheme of the e-registration. It appears that we were already ready for the exercise before it started. PDP in Akwa Ibom State is being looked up to. In Akwa Ibom State, PDP is a solid rock. And I must say here that our doors are open to receive our brothers and sisters who want to return to their original Party – the PDP”

On his part, the Akwa Ibom State Chairman of PDP, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Akpan, in what he described as “the new regime of a digital era”, alluded that the idea of registration of party membership electronically which is the first of its kind in the country, marks a new standard of transparency and credibility in our political system, while appealing to party members to take the exercise seriously.

“I wish to warmly invite our brothers and sisters who went somewhere and want to return, to take advantage of this e-registration and return to the umbrella party.”

“This exercise will show clearly the strength of our party in all the wards.”

In their separate remarks, the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Felicia Bassey, Rt. Hon. Pat Ifon who spoke on behalf of national assembly members of Akwa Ibom extraction and the National Legal Adviser of PDP, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, commended the initiative and pledged their support to drive massive membership registration in their various areas.

The e-registration and revalidation of membership of the Peoples Democratic Party were launched in August 2021 by the national leadership of the party, to take away hitches often experienced in the previous analogue method. The dedicated website for the e-registration www.iampdp.com had long been launched and active.

Meanwhile, THE Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State is inviting Registration Agents for the e-registration exercise from all the Local Government Areas who were at the Ibom Hall Flagoff event for their specialised training which comes up tomorrow, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the State Secretariat Complex of the PDP, Atan Offot Uyo expected to commence by 9 am.

The Registration Agents are expected to be seated by 8 am.