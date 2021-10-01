Says level of disconnect between political class, masses quite disheartening

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, on Friday said that the current difficult situation Nigerians are facing are man made and surmountable.

SSANU in it’s 61st Independence Anniversary message signed by the President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, said the

level of disconnect between the political class, and the masses was disheartening.

Comrade Ibrahim said it was glaring that most members of the political class were only busy pursuing political power and forgotten the social contract with they signed with the citizens.

The statement read: “Happy Independence and congratulations to all members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) across the country and to all Nigerians.

“Despite the challenges and the hard times we face in our beloved country Nigeria at the moment, it is still a thing of joy and indeed worthy of giving all praises and glory to God Almighty for sustaining and keeping us alive.

“It is my believe that; because we made it thus far, we shall further survive and our country shall also be great again. As encapsulated in our national pledge “the Labour of our hero’s past shall never be in vain”.

“It is therefore pertinent to state that the current difficult situation Nigeria/Nigerians are facing are evidently all man made, therefore it’s surmountable.

“The level of disconnect between the political class, and the masses is quite disheartening. It is glaring that most members of the political class are only busy pursuing political power and forgotten the social contract with they signed with the citizens.

“This has become evident by the monstrous insecurity that is ravaging Nigeria. Free movement of people, goods and services have become almost impossible due to insecurity and the deplorable nature of our highways, yet the most trending topic for our political leaders from the south to the north is 2023 elections.

“How could it be that our children are no longer safe in our schools because of incessant kidnapping and killings, yet those that it fall on their shoulders to take actions are busy politicking.

“How could it be that prices of food and other commodities are skyrocketing everyday in the country and citizens are going to bed without food, yet our leaders and political leaders have not shown any concern.

“It’s therefore time for Government at all levels to sit-up and squarely face its constitutional responsibilities of protecting and providing basic needs of Nigerians. Those we elected and gave power to lead our country must find solutions to our problems and bring development to our communities.

“Politicians must re-invent themselves and be true countrymen who strive and work for the common good of the country and its citizens. Nigeria’s own case must not be different from what other developed countries are doing.”

Continuing he said, “It’s time for government to jettison the old attitude of reneging the fulfilmet of agreements it entered into with unions in the labour sector for a change.

“Nigeria is now 61 years of age, meaning that she is no longer a toddler therefore, those who pilots its affairs must act matured as well. I call on government to forthwith be honest in dealing with labour unions for the sake of progress of our dear country.

“Labour unions want nothing but the common good of Nigerians, Our demands are legitimate and within the ambit of the law.

“I wish to once again congratulate the President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari and our countrymen and Women in power and request them to take decisive decisions to curb and bring to an end the current insecurity in the country.”

