’Tinubu Must Go’: Governors racing to impress Presidency at expense of Nigerians — ADC campaign

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council, ADC PCC, has condemned the arrest of members of the ‘Tinubu Must Go’ (TMG) movement in Maiduguri, Borno State, describing it as an alleged abuse of power by Governor Babagana Zulum’s administration.

The council said the arrests showed how far political opposition could be suppressed when citizens publicly express views against the government, insisting that the right to political expression must be protected ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC PCC accused the Borno State government of trying to intimidate and silence citizens opposed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The arrest of members of the Tinubu Must Go (#TMG) movement in Maiduguri by the state governor is reckless and a total abuse of power and office. It is a welcome gift for President Tinubu,” Ologbondiyan said.

He alleged that some state governors were increasingly competing to win the favour of the Presidency at the expense of ordinary citizens.

“What is in vogue among some of these current governors is a race to impress Tinubu at the expense of ordinary citizens,” he stated.

The ADC PCC said Nigerians were entitled to express their political preferences, including advocating for the party and presidential candidate of their choice in 2027, arguing that the slogans ‘Tinubu must go’ and ‘Tinubu must leave’ were political expressions and, in themselves, did not constitute criminal offences.

Ologbondiyan further alleged that the Maiduguri arrests were aimed at intimidating members of the ADC and other opposition groups ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The intimidation of citizens through arrest and other unlawful means will not deter the people from voting out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 election,” he said.

The council called on Zulum to immediately and unconditionally release those arrested and guarantee their safety, while urging the authorities to ensure that no harm came to the detainees.

It also recalled what it described as a similar incident in Minna, Niger State, about two weeks earlier.

“Zulum should know that in a few months, he will be an ordinary citizen, and no amount of intimidation and harassment will deter Nigerians from voting out Tinubu,” Ologbondiyan added.

The ADC PCC appealed to the African Union, European Union, British High Commission and United States Embassy to take note of what it described as the growing use of harassment and intimidation against citizens exercising their democratic rights.

It urged the international community to support efforts to protect Nigeria’s democratic space and safeguard citizens’ fundamental rights.

Ologbondiyan also recalled that when the All Progressives Congress, APC, was in opposition, its members openly criticised the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said Jonathan, despite the criticism directed at his government, did not order the arrest of citizens merely for exercising their right to free speech.