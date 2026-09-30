Nigeria @66: CISLAC calls for end to impunity, stronger institutions

Rafsanjani

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transparency International Chapter in Nigeria, has called for an end to impunity, stronger democratic institutions, justice, peace and inclusive economic prosperity as Nigeria marks its 66th Independence Anniversary.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC said the anniversary should move beyond ceremonial celebration to a critical reflection on whether democracy is improving the lives of citizens.

The organisation said democracy must mean more than elections and political transitions, stressing that it must deliver accountable leadership, strong institutions, security, justice, dignity and economic opportunities for citizens.

CISLAC expressed concern over the recent arrest and remand of five men in Maiduguri, Borno State, over allegations relating to the printing and wearing of T-shirts bearing the inscription “Tinubu Must Go”. The men were reportedly charged with criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, disturbance of public peace and thuggery.

It said prosecuting citizens over peaceful political expression raises serious concerns about freedom of expression and the shrinking of civic space. Amnesty International has also condemned the reported arrests, describing the expression of political dissent as protected by fundamental rights.

“A democracy that criminalises peaceful dissent and treats political slogans as threats to public order is a democracy weakened from within,” CISLAC said.

The organisation stressed that Nigeria’s democratic future depends on institutions that are stronger than individuals, political parties and powerful interests, urging public officials to treat public office as a public trust rather than an avenue for personal enrichment, patronage or abuse of power.

CISLAC said it would strengthen collaboration with Amnesty International and other human rights organisations to document and profile cases involving political or public officials accused of undermining civic freedoms, suppressing legitimate political expression or frustrating citizens’ rights.

It said such documentation would support sustained advocacy for accountability and, where applicable, engagement with relevant national, regional and international human rights and accountability mechanisms. CISLAC noted that Amnesty International has continued to document cases involving restrictions on freedom of expression and the treatment of critics and dissenting voices in Nigeria.

It called on the National Assembly to strengthen oversight and urged anti-corruption agencies to operate without political interference, while the judiciary, law enforcement and regulatory institutions must remain independent, professional and accountable.

CISLAC also identified corruption, insecurity and injustice as major threats to democratic stability, noting that corruption deprives citizens of essential services while impunity erodes public confidence in government.

It expressed concern over the number of Nigerian children who remain out of school, as well as the continued emigration of young and skilled Nigerians in search of better economic opportunities and living conditions.

The organisation said terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal violence and abuses by security institutions continue to undermine citizens’ right to live without fear, stressing that security measures must be accompanied by accountability, human rights protection, conflict prevention and access to justice.

On the economy, CISLAC said independence must translate into food on the table, decent jobs, affordable healthcare, quality education, social protection and opportunities for young people and businesses to thrive.

“Growth without inclusion is not prosperity, and democracy without economic dignity will continue to lose the confidence of citizens,” it said.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, CISLAC urged electoral institutions to protect the integrity of the vote, political parties to strengthen internal democracy and authorities to ensure that electoral offences attract consequences.

It also called for the protection of civic space and citizens’ right to question and demand accountability from those who govern them.

CISLAC called for a renewed national commitment to credible elections, stronger institutions, accountable leadership, justice, peace, anti-corruption reforms and shared prosperity.

“The true measure of Nigeria’s independence is not simply how long the country has existed, but whether Nigerians can live in peace, thrive in Nigeria, hold leaders accountable, obtain justice and build a dignified future,” the organisation said.

“At 66, Nigeria must move from democracy in name to democracy that genuinely delivers for the people.” Signed by Auwal Musa Rafsanjani Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre ( CISLAC)