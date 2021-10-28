By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Non-teaching staff in the Universities and Inter-University Centers have called on the Federal Government to suspend the disbursement of the newly approved N22,127 billion Earned Allowances for the four university based unions.

The non teaching staff said that the suspension was necessary in order to address the alleged unfair sharing formula that allocated 75 percent of the money to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and 25 percent to three unions.

The three non-teaching staff to share the 25 percent of the total fund are the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University, SSANU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.

The non-teaching staff unions under the aegis of Joint Action Committee, NASU and SSANU in a statement signed by Prince Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of NASU and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU National President, said they have been pushed to the wall and cannot continue to allow this injustice.

The statement read: “The attention of the leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU has been drawn to a document in circulation showing Federal Government’s approval disbursing the sum of N22.127b to members of the four University based Unions namely ASUU, NAAT, NASU and SSANU. Out of the total amount, ASUU was allocated 75%, while the 3 other Non-Teaching Unions were allocated only 25% to share to their members.

“This is the 3rd time this lopsided, skewed and unrealistic disbursement is being done to our members who are not only more in number but belonging to 3 different Unions in the Universites across Nigena.

“This brazen injustice is to say the least, appalling and inhumane. The previous disbursements can be seen from the table below:

2nd Tranche – Year 2017 N23b at 89% to ASUU and 11% to Non-Teaching Staff Supplementary of N8b later released to Non-Teaching Staff.

“3rd Tranche – Year 2019 – N25b at the rate of 80% to ASUU and 20% to NonTeaching Staff. 4th Tranche – Year 2021 – N40b at 75% to ASUU and 25% to Non-Teaching Staff.”

The statement further said, “Members of the public could recall that JAC as a mature and responsible body was prevailed upon through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) agreed and signed between us and the FGN on 25th February, 2021 to suspend our last stnke which we embarked upon in protest to the earlier lopsided disbursement of N30b to ASUU, while the 3 other Unions were grven only N10b among other agitations after JAC embarked on stnke on Frnday, 5th February, 2021 and suspended the strike action on Thursday, 25” February, 2021.

“JAC had during conciliatory meetings with the Hon Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige alongside other Government officials insisted on the release of the findings of the forensic audit of the previous disbursements. This we believe, if done, will Clearty indicate the actual success or otherwise of the previous payments However, til today, nothing of that nature was done

“We have also queried the opaque formula used in coming up with this skewed and unscientific disbursements.

“We want to state categorically that our members have been pushed to the wall and cannot continue to allow this injustice.

“We are currently discussing with our members across the nation and we cannot guarantee continuous industnal harmony in the public Universities and Inter-University Centres in Nigeria if and when this current disbursement is allowed to matenalize.

“We are therefore urgently requesting for an immediate suspension of this vexatious disbursement and hereby implore the relevant Government agencies saddled with this important assignment to go back to the table and rework the template of disbursement with a view to coming up with a more realistic and acceptable allocation formula that will be fair to all members of staff in the University system.

“For the records, we in JAC are NOT competing with any other Union or its members but are strong believers of giving to Caesar what is Caesar’s.”

Vanguard News Nigeria