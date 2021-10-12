Inspired by Davido’s epochal influence in the music industry, along with a strong background in inspiring, realizing potentials in rising talents – and Martell’s origin of redefining conventions – Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses is proud to announce the launch of its brand new campaign; Be The Standout Swift, starring singer-songwriter and record producer, Davido.

A ‘Standout Swift’ is someone who charts new paths, conquers the unfamiliar, and faces the world with courage and audacity. As the lead ‘Standout Swift’, Davido will collaborate with Martell to inspire others to be resilient, bold and have the courage to create their own path.

The message is clear; in a society where there are so many expectations and conventions, we must embrace the spirit of audacity and challenge status quo.

In a film directed by Meji Alabi, Davido demonstrates that true journey to success is for the benefit of many. This comes through with the introduction of Liya, a rising talent, who Davido has been mentoring and supporting.

Speaking on the campaign, Sola Oke, the Managing Director of Pernod Ricard said, “We understand the limitations that exist for the typical young Nigerian living in Nigeria, but we also know that what makes a ‘Standout Swift’ is the ‘can do’ spirit that Davido is about. Inspired by the Martell Spirit, Martell is proud to share our history and essence by challenging younger Nigerians to own their narratives and join Martell in being bold about how far they’ve come.”

Davido has steadily risen to become one of Africa’s most known musicians over the last decade. Despite his privileged background and illustrious family, he defied society’s expectations and forged his own route in the music industry. He has not only continually elevated the bar, but he has also provided many possibilities for Nigeria’s talented musicians and creatives.

According to Davido while baring his mind on the ‘Standout Swift’ campaign, he said; “I am proud to go on this incredible adventure with Martell, as I know we are pursuing the same goal; opening the way for others, each within our own creative field. We share the same idea that we rise by lifting up others. Through my songs, I want to show the new generation that anything is possible. That’s what I love about Martell’s history and expertise – the capacity to continually reinvent tradition.”

Since Martell’s founding, the brand has been opening doors within the cognac category and pushing the boundaries of innovation, as embodied by Martell’s Blue Swift expression. Made of V.S.O.P cognac, matured in French oak casks and finished in Kentucky bourbon barrels, this innovative expression is a first for the cognac category.