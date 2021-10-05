By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Organised labour in Kebbi State under the chairmanship of comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan hinted on Monday that, the Nigeria labour congress kebbi State branch is mobilising all her affliates, members of the public sector to mark the world decent work day in Kebbi state.

He gave the hint during the State excutive council meeting which was held at medical and health workers union in Birnin kebbi, kebbi state.

The various unionist that were drawn from other unions unanimously agreed to pursue other labour demands which includes payments of gratuities to retired civil servants, minimum wage consequential adjustment, primary teachers pension contribution which has not been remitted to their accounts after deductions.

Responding on behalf of kebbi workers the state labour chief who presided over the meeting stated that, leadership of the union met with the state government on the issues which the officials of the state government confirmed that monies saved by the state government is enough to pay retirees from 2020 to 2021.

He added that, consequential adjustment committee set up by the government has reached advanced stage awaiting implementations, comrade Alhassan also stated that Bagudu pledged to pay annual increment to all category of workers when the government get enough funds.

As part of the events to mark world decent work day,the union said that it intends to prevail on both public and private employers of labour to stop casualisation of workers “we will no longer tolerate workers casualisation in public or private sectors including menial jobbers, givers of labour must regurlised all workers or risk losing them.

Another resolution reached at the SEC meeting include state labour school where other unions will come under the umbrella of NLC to receive education on how best to go about their union activities.

According to him the 10 months training will hold once in every week to allow workers and business owners to attend to their routine works, he mentioned that, world decent work day will hold on 7th of October 2021 in Birnin Kebbi.