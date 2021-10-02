I'm obsessed with Blockchain technology, App development ― 17-yr-old Tech guru, Moyo Sulyman

Moyo Sulyman at 12, in one of his programming classes

Moyo Sulyman is a tech entrepreneur, who at, 17, is making his mark in the digital world globally. The founder of nfthunt.fun, a platform for digital arts on the blockchain for artists and collectors, Moyo Sulyman recently sold the medium to DNS.XYZ, the first fully web3 platform based in San Francisco in the United States. In this interview, he speaks about his activities in the tech industry among others. Excerpt:

About you

I’m a techpreneur with a focus on problem-solving using software. I’m fascinated by non-fungible token, NFTs, particularly as it relates to digital arts. Equally, I’m into chatbot and software development in particular with softr. I have some of my side projects on App Store. I founded nfthunt.fun and sold it to DNS.XYZ.

Why did you sell nfthunt.fun

Having grown it to a tight NFTs community, I reckoned that I needed to take it to the next level. I decided to reach out to a couple of community members who have both the financing and influence to scale and achieve my goals for the platform.

In between talks with one of the potential acquirers, I got a message from the founder of DNS, and within 30 minutes the deal was closed. I applied myself to the project and left an impression on a lot of members to the point that a member told me that anytime I have a project he would like to invest in it.

What are you currently into?

I’m still part of nfthunt, I’m involved in the integration of the digital art platform to DNS.XYZ platform. The San Francisco-based company is the first fully web3 platform funded by 8vc, an investment firm that also invested in Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company and Oculus which was acquired by Facebook. It is a worthwhile experience working with the team and I’m learning a great deal.

You just finished secondary school, what led you to the tech field?

Yes, I just graduated from secondary school and will soon be in the university, definitely not in Nigeria because of our educational system that is not knowledge-driven, students just learn by rote. My journey into the tech world started while I was in my first year in secondary school when my dad enrolled me in a computer centre to learn graphic design.

Since then, I have been a compulsive learner. I’m a self-taught chatbot developer and No Code developer too. During holidays, I attended Centre4Tech at various times and was awarded certificates in 2D Mobile Games Design, Coding, Graphic Design, and Mechantronics & Robotics Design. I was once into mobile game design and pitched one of the games I built in the West African Gaming Expo held in Lagos in 2017.

Next move after NFTHunt

I’m a motivated indie hacker with an interest in blockchain technology, NFTs, startup culture, and tech culture. I don’t see myself operating outside them. I’m completely sold out on my relationship with DNS.XYZ presently. Don’t forget I have some projects I launched in the past I need to spend time with.

Role model

It has to be Elon Musk because he is more human than a lot of CEOs. He is involved in the full chain of his businesses to the point that apart from being the CEO, he is equally the Chief Engineer. Tweet something reasonable to him, I bet you he would reply. I also like Cristiano Ronaldo because he knows who he is. He knows he is good at what he does and prides himself on it.

Vanguard News Nigeria