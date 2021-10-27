By Prince Osuagwu

Everything about the internet of things, IoT is about the ease of doing things

Experts in the technology profession are saying that the easy will transform to economic boost if countries like Nigeria could take advantage of it on all aspects of economic management.

IoT is a network of electronic devices that are interconnected in order to exchange information. The main purpose of IoT is to access and operate the gadgets from a distance with little or no human assistance. IoT-equipped gadgets are connected to each other through the internet and are designed to exchange data with each other to perform remote operations.

These interconnected devices or electronic gadgets are often referred to as ‘things’. Most of the electronic devices consist of embedded sensors. These sensors are used to emit data and tell about the status of the device. IoT establishes a common site for all the devices to dump their data and provides a common language for them to communicate with each other.

It means that a lot of human interface in all forms of operation will reduce and funds earlier committed into them will be saved for other uses.

To help the country tap-in on the benefits of IoT connectivity, different organisations in Nigeria are making investments in the technology.

For instance, industry expert and CEO of IoT Africa, Mr. Lare Ayoola, has revealed that his company has entered into a partnership deal with provider of Internet of things, Sigfox Operator, SO, to ensure affordable IoT connectivity in Nigeria.

Ayoola said the provision of IoT services and solutions in Nigeria enables improved productivity, minimizes waste, maximizes loss, makes decision making much faster. He argued that by providing a massive amount of data that can be analyzed and presented for decision-makers, IoT becomes the easiest solution to transform the Nigerian economy.

He said: “I think the Nigerian economy should expect a substantial boost, with what we are about to do.

“The demand for dedicated IoT networks is growing worldwide and most importantly here in Nigeria and considering billions of connected devices, the timing of the network deployment, is highly significant” he said.

He added that IoT Africa is currently deploying the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN), which will provide a national infrastructure to facilitate the growth and penetration of IoT and Industrial IoT in Nigeria.

“Our responsibility is to build the network, operate, maintain, support and build the channel partners who will sell connectivity to the network.

“Our job also for now until our channel partners takes over, is to provide sufficient devices and solutions, software platforms, dashboards and other components of the IoT ecosystem to be able to supply the customers with a complete solution.

“We will also provide our partners with technical support, websites that feed, marketing training and marketing support and ensure customer service is first class.”

Ayoola also explained that in addition to the company’s network expansion and IoT service offerings, IoT Africa has collaborated with some of the best in the IoT sector. With the help of our partners, we have the right solution for every challenge. Some of our device makers are Connected Finlad, OleumTech, CleverFarm, and so on.

He added: “IoT Africa is aiming to offer a wide range of high-quality connected products such as utility meters, gas sensors, health watch, smart ID, smoke detectors, container trackers and street lighting solutions.

“It is targeting high-volume industries that will use these connected products the most such as Utilities & Energy, Oil & Gas, Smart Cities, Smart Real Estate, Smart Facilities, Smart Agriculture and Smart Logistics.”

