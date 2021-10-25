.

In March 2020, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made a promise to the more than 4500 youth of Delta State to host the second edition of the ‘Talent Development Summit’ — with a focus on the economic sector in the Entertainment/Creative industry.

Governor Okowa made this known while addressing the participants at the first edition of the Talent Development Summit in March 2020 at the Event Center in Asaba.

The aim DeltaTes 2021 ‘Delta Talent Economic Summit’ is to revive and stimulate the entertainment and talent industry in Delta State by educating the youth on how to use their talents to generate revenue — while also creating a business from their passion.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Talent Development, Mr. Ogusbaba Akpobome Ogude while speaking to newsmen said the Okowa administration is determined to bequeath a vibrant post-oil economy to the next generation and is set to stimulate the entertainment and talent industry in Delta State to become a revenue generator and contributor to the local economy.

Additionally, the SSA on Talent Development also said talents in Music, Comedy, Movie production, Fashion, Arts and the Creative Industry, in general, will be harnessed to become economic enablers, hence the decision to focus this second edition of the Talent Summit on the economy of talent.

Last year’s summit had in attendance resource persons like Richard Mofe Damijo, Bovi, Alibaba, Omawumi, Hon. Morris Idiovwa, Tara Fela Durotoye (CEO House of Tara), Ufouma Macdermott, CEO Mudi Africa, TV personality Felix Akogha, Rachel Oniga, Justice Atigogo, OTB, Fifa Council Member/NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, Emma Grey and Pere Carter amongst others.

This year, the state government is set to bring representatives from content distribution and telecommunication giants like Netflix, Google, Boomplay, Now Music, MTN Nigeria, Top Celebrities, Globacom Limited, top financial experts, bank executives, top government functionaries, business executives and entertainment practitioners.

This 2021 edition of the Talent Development Summit themed; ‘Talent Economic Summit’ is scheduled to hold on the first week of December 2021 at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba.