Renowned music video director, Genesis MadHouse who is now into making records is set to debut his first body of work project dubbed “3:33”.

The Atlanta-based singer has been on the scene for years directing videos for top artistes before deciding to make a switch to making music and debuted his first single back in 2018 dubbed “Big Ole, Small Ole” in which he featured Zlatan, Minjin and Q2.

The singer is set to drop this body of work after a long wait, as his music career is taking a huge turn this year.

Speaking on what to expect from the EP he said: “Realism, 3:33 encapsulates my past struggles, what I’ve been through and my current struggles as well. A lot of people would see themselves and their struggles listening to some of the songs on my EP and believe that anything is possible with a little faith.”

An amazing switch from video directing to music isn’t something that can easily be done but so far he has managed to make that work over the years since his debut single and the love from his fans has been enormous which saw one of his freestyle on Audiomack hit 10k streams without him making it official to his fans. Genesis MadHouse’s latest single this year ‘Slave’ is making massive moves, which also prompted the singer to package ‘3:33’.

Regarding his style of music he stated that the ‘Slave’ crooner, who is currently signed into his own record label, MadHouse Entertainment noted; “I would say I make Afro beat and Afro pop. My genre of music really spreads wide, depends on how I feel when writing and creating each song. I’m exceptional because I am a creator and I don’t just make music as I create art with it. I’m a business man, producer, director and an artiste. I feel like I’m a total package.”

According to him, though the release date is yet to be confirmed, the EP is 97.8 percent done and he is excited to share it with his fans.