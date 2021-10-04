By Dirisu Yakubu & Joy Ajayi

As part of its commitment to tackle corruption, the federal government, Monday, launched the Explanatory Manual of the Code of Conduct of Public Officers, CCPO, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The manual, an initiative of the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti Corruption Reforms, TUGAR, underscored the significance of waging a successful war against corruption in an emerging democracy like Nigeria.

In her opening remarks, Head, TUGAR, Lilian Ekeanyanwu described CCPO as one of the most potent corruption preventive mechanisms within the Nigerian anti-corruption agenda.

According to her, the CCPO is “a treaty obligation under Article 8 of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, UNCAC, which Nigeria signed unto on 9th December 2003 and ratified on 14th December, 2004.”

The aim of the manual according to Mrs. Ekeanyanwu is to “on one hand, equip officials of the Code of Conduct Bureau to have a shared understanding of the elements of the code in order to aid implementation and enforcement and on the other hand, for public servants to understand the code and mainstream same into work place.”

Giving a background of the manual, the TUGAR boss disclosed that the agency discovered vulnerabilities which left public officers prone to corrupt and sharp practices stressing that “the most prominent is the lack of understanding of the elements of the Codes by public officers who are required to mainstream them into work processes.”

She said: “TUGAR in collaboration with the Code of Conduct Bureau designed a project to unpack the CCPO by identifying the elements of each code and actions required of public officers and other stakeholders.

In his remarks, chairman of the ocassion and Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr. Dasuki Arabi commended TUGAR for its effort in championing anti-corruption crusade in the country.

Represented by Mr. Abdulraheem Abbah, Arabi said the code offers useful guide to public officers who often times, find it difficult to separate personal interest from their official duties.

There were goodwill messages from the CCB chairman, Professor Muhammad Yusuf and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan among others.