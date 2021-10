By Soni Daniel

As the nation marks one year of EndSARS today, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has insisted that the claimed massacre of Nigerians during the nationwide mass protests against police brutality, was phantom.

Speaking during a news conference in Abuja, Mr Lai said that most of the claims of killings were false and misleading as most of those who made the claims of losing people were yet to show up and give evidence a year after such allegations.