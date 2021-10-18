By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

The Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs will present its security report for the third quarter of 2021 to the governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday, 20th October 2021.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Monday said that the report will be presented by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of the ministry at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The statement recalled that Governor Nasir El-Rufai “established the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in 2019 with a mandate to manage the state government’s relationship with the federal security agencies and coordinate their activities towards securing the people in a time of unprecedented challenges.”

According to him, “Aruwan has led the Ministry to shatter longstanding taboos about security information, releasing frequent updates on security events as part of a commitment to transparency.

“The ministry has also built a close relationship with the security agencies who trust it to responsibly handle security data.

“In addition, the Ministry has itself become a consistent source of information to the security agencies through its Operations Room which is open 24 hours to receive reports from citizens,” he added.

The Special Adviser said that ‘’the Security Incidents Report for the third quarter of 2021 continues the pattern of transparency initiated with the daily security updates, and provides a facts-based assessment of the security challenges the state confronts.”

“The presentation of the report will be attended by officials from the military, police and other security agencies and guests from academia, civil society, the media and members of the diplomatic corps”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria