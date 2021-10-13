



The Zone B Coordinator of Nigeria Customs Service, Assistant Controller General, Uba Mohammad, has charged newly promoted officers to redouble efforts toward justifying the confidence reposed in them by the service.

Mohammed gave the charge on Tuesday in Kaduna while decorating 12 officers of the zonal command, including three Controllers, eight Deputy Assistant Comptrollers and one Chief Superintendent.

The coordinator explained that promotion was a call for higher responsibilities and urged them not to disappointment.

Mohammad added that the promotion was based on merit, and urged them to discharge their duties assiduously.

He congratulated the newly promoted officers while wishing them success in their new ranks.

The coordinator advised other officers to also commit themselves to their responsibilities so as to earn promotion.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, Comptroller Ify Ogbudu pledged to discharge their duties as expected.

He expressed gratitude to the Comptroller General of Customs for the promotion