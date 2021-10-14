By Adesina Wahab

AS part of the activities marking this year’s International Customer Service Week, the Quality Assurance/ SERVICOM Unit of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has recognised outstanding students, staff and faculties in the area of service delivery in the institution.

The event, which held at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall, saw 17 staff, students and faculties being rewarded during the event which had as theme: The power of service.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director, Quality Assurance/ SERVICOM Unit, UNILAG, Prof. Grace Olapeju Otinwa, said the first edition held in 2019, but that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow for it to hold last year.

“It is to honour those who have performed well in service delivery and customers vary according to human needs. Our major customers are students, parents, staff, alumni, contractors among others. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke, it led to the remote delivery of service and also affected education too. But whether service is delivered online or offline, the quality of the service is important,” she said.

Professors Mopelola Olusakin and Bameke who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, emphasised the need to defend and positively promote the brand, UNILAG. The Chairman of the occasion, Distinguished Professor Cecilia Igwilo, said quality service delivery is important to survive in a very competitive world. She added that it also helps to enhance business and sustain a brand or firm.

Academic and non-academic staff including Prof. Folakemi Oredugba, Drs Ifedayo Odeniyi, Olusola Thomas, E.O Obidiegwu, Odusote Abiodun, A.O Olanbiwonninu, Balogun, Mrs Olanrewaju O.O, Mr David Omotosho, Mr E.O Louis, Mr Effiong Edet, Mr Abel Akpekeke, Mr Kadiri Ogbe and Mr Adebiyi Taiwo, were recognised.

Also, the Faculties of Science, Engineering and Social Sciences were also recognised.

The Deputy Director, QA/SERVICOM, Dr Solomon Azumurana, expressed the appreciation of the unit to the management for the support given them.