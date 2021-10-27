By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Rt. Hon. (Lady) Elizabeth Edem Ironbar, a two-term Member of the Cross River State House of Assembly is dead.

Vanguard learned that Hon. Ironbar, Member representing Akpabuyo State Constituency in the 8th and 9th Assembly died in the late hours of Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Some family sources who spoke with Vanguard under condition of anonymity disclosed that Elizabeth Ironbar died after a protracted illness.

She is known for her Cross River State Disability Commission bill.

Confirming her death, Rt. Hon. Itam Abang, Member representing Boki I State Constituency said “The voice of the City of light! You fought long and hard. I salute you Rt. Hon. Elizabeth Ironbar. Goodnight Sweetheart”.

She is the second Member of the 9th Cross River State House of Assembly to die, after Hon. Godwin Akwaji (PDP) of Obudu State Constituency passed away in June 2020.

Ironbar is the fourth person to have died in the 8th and 9th Assembly. Others are Stephen Ukpukpen (PDP) of Obudu State Constituency and Simon Nkoro Egbung (PDP) of Ikom II State Constituency, who died in 2018.

Before her death, Elizabeth Ironbar was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP. She won her election and reelection in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

She is one of the seven members in the Cross River State House of Assembly who refused to join Governor Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress APC few months ago.

