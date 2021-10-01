Clerics urge FG to seek help on security

Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo (middle); his former Chaplin, Rev. Chidi Okonkwo, and his current Chaplin, Rev. Ugochukwu Ogunoegbunam, during the 10th year Episodic Anniversary of His Lordship Rt. Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo, at All Saints Cathedral Onitsha, Anambra State.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, the Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has urged leaders both past and present in the country not to play back benchers role, but to come out and salvage Nigeria from sinking.

Also the Archbishop of Kwara and Bishop of New Bussa, Niger State, Most Rev. Israel Amao, has said that Nigeria security situation is a thing of concern, urging the Federal Government to seek help to solve the security problems of the country.

Speaking during the 10th year Episcopal Anniversary of the Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, at All Saints Cathedral Onitsha, Anambra State, the duo expressed worry over the level of banditry, kidnapping and all manner of crimes in Nigeria and called on the present administration to seek help.

The Primate who spoke through the Archbishop of Ecclesiastical Province of Kaduna and Dean Church of Nigeria, and Bishop of Wusasa, Most Rev. Ali Buba Lamido, also urged Nigerian leaders to emulate church leaders in nation building.

He commended Bishop on Niger, Rt. Rev. Nwokolo, PhD, and his wife Dr Mrs. Elsie, for the wonderful work they are doing in Diocese on the Niger and urged the people in the Diocese, he described as backbenchers that refused to contribute to the development of the Diocese, to come out from their hiding and assist in God’ work, saying that God blesses those who work for him.

According to the Primate, “Anniversary is a time for reflection and Thanksgiving for God’s benevolence.

“I congratulate Bishop Owen and wife, Elsie, on 10th anniversary of their episcopacy. The bishop has done a lot and I must also thank the faithful of the Diocese for the support they are giving to their Bishop and I expect them not to relent.

“In the past ten years, Bishop Owen raised the spiritual standard of Diocese on the Niger, brought infrastructural development, I pray that God will continue to use him more in the years ahead.

“When Bishop Owen was elected, nobody knew that God will use him mightily. As a gentleman and a leader with big heart, I thank him and the clergy of the Diocese for the untiring efforts and support for Bishop Nwokolo.

“I called on backbenchers in the church to come out from their hiding and assist in God’s work as God blesses those who work for him. I must advised the Bishop and wife to continue to serve God faithfully”

However, Most Rev. Amao, who spoke on the sideline during the occasion, said “Nigeria is a thing of concern especially for those of us from the Northern part of the country.

“New Bussa is in Niger State, and it is one of the states that is affected by banditry, kidnapping and all kinds of crime.

“I think our leaders should call for help. When you find out that you cannot do certain things and things are not working on the one you are doing, the sensible thing and the proper thing you should do is to look out and find those who can help you, that is what we should do as a country.”

In a welcome address presented to the Primate by the Chairman Planning Committee, Sir Ikechukwu Ejelue, he said that the journey to the days celebration started on January 9, 2011 at the consecration of Rt. Rev Nwokolo as Bishop on the Niger and his enthronement on March, 1, 2011.

“The grace and privilege to drive the Diocese on the Niger which has yielded tangible result beyond our wildest imagination is encapsulated in the vision of the Diocese, which is “To be a leading Church that wins souls, impact lives and dominate her environment for Christ.”

Some eminent Nigerians were honoured during the occasion, including, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Mr. Peter Obi, Senator Andy Uba, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, Chief Osita Chidioka, Chief Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, Chief Arthur Eze, Sir Emeka Offor, Dr Emeka Okwuosa, Dr Godwin Okeke, Dr. Dan Chukwudozie and Dr Alexander Okafor.

Others include Dr Godwin Maduka, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chief Mike Nwakalor, Hon. Sylvester Okonkwo, Chief Samuel Anyanwutaku, Sir Patrick Chibueze, Sir Nathan Ofoma, Sir Vincent Okoye and Dr Ebuka Okafor.

