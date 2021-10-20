There are smartphones, and then there is the itel S17, a smartphone that has the three B’s consumers look out for.

The itel S17 has a big battery, big screen, beautiful design, and other amazing features selfie smartphone lovers would fall in love with.

Big Battery For Long Hours Of Fun and Play

itel S17 comes packed with a big 5000mAh battery and AI Power Master designed to let you have long hours of fun and play. If you love taking photos, gaming, and just catching up with friends and family all day long, the itel S17’s battery will not disappoint. You can enjoy 7 hours of selfies, 30 hours of chat, 70 hours of music and 8 to 10 hours of continuous non-stop entertainment. The AI Power Master also increases the runtime of the smartphone and can give you 39 hours of normal use, and 8-10 hours of music and videos. The battery life of itel S17 is more than enough even for heavy smartphone users.

Big Screen For Optimal Viewing Pleasure

If you love smartphones that let you see everything at a glance, the itel S17 is just what you need. With a 6.6’inch HD+ Waterdrop FullScreen display, 2.5D curved glass, and a 90% body to screen ratio that is both elegant and stylish, the itel S17 has been optimized for your viewing pleasure. Movies, games, or funny videos can all be enjoyed comfortably with the 720p video and photo quality of the itel S17.

Beautiful Design And Stylish Colours

Classy, colourful, charming! The itel S17 has a radial diamond and unibody design that is attractive, classy, and prevents moisture and from getting into the smartphone. itel S17’s beautiful design is backed up with stylish colours that are suitable for people of all age groups. itel S17 comes in Multicolor Green, Sky Blue, and Dark Ocean Black- colours inspired by nature and itel’s need to ensure customer satisfaction.

AI Smile Selfie Camera For Beautiful Selfies

For better and more beautiful selfies, the itel S17 comes with an AI front camera that takes photos of you when it detects your smile.

It comes as no wonder that itel S17 is designed to ‘capture your smile’. So no stress but lots of gain involved when you own the itel S17. The AI Face Beauty 4.0 also redefines facial details, skin tone and lighting environment for users when they take photos with the itel S17.

The itel S17 also has three rear camera lenses that work independently to produce excellent photos using natural light that refracts off the back of the smartphone.

Selfie Stickers, AR Stickers and More Fun Features

itel S17 comes with 5 selfie filters, 18 AR stickers, and an enhanced Portrait mode with Bokeh effect for brighter, clearer, and sharper photos. Apps on the itel S17 are also optimized by i-boost, a new AI feature which makes the smartphone’s operations smoother and faster, without lags.

At N41,500 for one, the itel S17 really does have it all. Beautiful design, big battery, and fun features that should not be missed, the smartphone can be purchased at itel authorized phone dealer stores nationwide.

Laugh Out Loud With itel On Campus

You can also join itel on the nearest university campus to you in the itel S17 Laugh Out Loud comedy show. It promises to be lots of fun with the new itel S17 smartphone, itel accessories, and other gift items up for grabs. For more information, please visit @itelNigeria on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.