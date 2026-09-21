Alia suspends Benue Muslim Pilgrims Board chairman, secretary

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Executive Council has suspended the Chairman and Executive Secretary of the Benue State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for three months over allegations bordering on the misuse of Hajj slots and mismanagement of funds.

The affected officials are Alhaji Abubakar Adamu, Chairman of the Board, and Alhaji Ahmadu Alhassan, Executive Secretary.

The suspension, which takes effect from Monday, September 21, 2026, was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Solomon Iorpev.

According to the statement, the decision followed petitions received against the two officials alleging irregularities in the administration of the Board.

“The Benue State Executive Council under the leadership of His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has approved the suspension of the Chairman and the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for a period of three (3) months, with effect from Monday, 21st September, 2026,” the statement said.

It explained that the petition against the Chairman alleged “misuse of the allocation of Hajj slots and mismanagement of funds.”

The Executive Secretary was also accused of irregularities in the distribution of government palliatives.

The government said the allegations, if established, would constitute serious misconduct and run contrary to the principles of public service.

“If found true, the allegations would amount to serious misconduct, contrary to the spirit of public service, accountability, transparency and probity,” Iorpev stated.

The government, however, stressed that the suspension was not a declaration of guilt against the affected officials, noting that the measure was necessary to facilitate an impartial investigation.

“The suspensions are to allow for a thorough investigation and to ensure there is no interference with the facts of the matter. They do not amount to a finding of guilt against either official,” the statement added.

To ensure uninterrupted operations of the Board during the investigation, the State Executive Council approved the appointment of Ahmed Adamu, as Acting Chairman and Mr. Adamu Babi as Acting Executive Secretary.

The suspended officials have also been directed to immediately hand over all government properties in their custody to the respective acting officers.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in the management of public resources, particularly funds and arrangements relating to the welfare of intending pilgrims from the state.

“The Benue State Government under the leadership of Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability and the proper management of public resources, particularly those connected to the welfare of intending pilgrims from the state,” Iorpev said.