10 low-budget Samsung phones with the best battery life

For many smartphone users, “fancy features” take a backseat to one critical requirement: a phone that doesn’t die before dinner. Samsung has mastered the art of the “battery beast,” particularly in its budget-friendly A-series and M-series lineups.

As of 2026, Samsung’s optimisation of One UI and the use of power-efficient processors have made $200–$400 devices some of the longest-lasting phones on the market. Here are the 10 best low-budget Samsung phones for battery life.

1. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Samsung Galaxy M15

The Galaxy M series is Samsung’s dedicated line for battery enthusiasts. The M15 is the reigning king for budget longevity.

Battery: 6,000 mAh

6,000 mAh Why it wins: It combines a massive cell with a low-power MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. Under moderate use, this is a three-day phone.

It combines a massive cell with a low-power MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. Under moderate use, this is a three-day phone. Key Specs: 6.5″ 90Hz Super AMOLED, 50MP Triple Camera.

2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Despite being a slightly older model, the M34 remains a top-tier choice because of its massive capacity and gorgeous screen.

Battery: 6,000 mAh

6,000 mAh Why it wins: It offers a 120Hz Super AMOLED display without sacrificing battery. Even with the high refresh rate active, the 6,000 mAh tank easily clears 1.5 days of heavy usage.

It offers a 120Hz Super AMOLED display without sacrificing battery. Even with the high refresh rate active, the 6,000 mAh tank easily clears 1.5 days of heavy usage. Key Specs: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 50MP OIS Camera, 25W Fast Charging.

3. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

The A15 5G is the “balanced” budget pick. It doesn’t have the largest battery on this list, but its efficiency is legendary.

Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Why it wins: The Dimensity 6100+ chip is extremely “lazy” with power consumption. In standardised endurance tests, it often outlasts flagships with the same battery size because it doesn’t have to power a hungry 2K screen or high-end GPU.

4. Samsung Galaxy A05s

Samsung Galaxy A05

If you are looking for the absolute lowest entry price, the A05s is the way to go.

Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Why it wins: With a Snapdragon 680 processor and a simple PLS LCD screen, there isn’t much in this phone to drain the battery. It is a reliable “set it and forget it” device for basic tasks.

5. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

The A25 sits in the middle of the pack, offering more “oomph” while maintaining stellar endurance.

Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Why it wins: It uses the Exynos 1280, which was built on a 5nm process. This small architecture means more efficiency. It’s perfect for those who want a long-lasting battery but also want to play casual games like Subway Surfers or Roblox.

6. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G

A slightly higher-priced “budget” option, the M54 is for the power user who doesn’t want to spend S-series money.

Battery: 6,000 mAh

6,000 mAh Why it wins: It’s one of the few phones that pairs a high-resolution 108MP camera with a 6,000 mAh battery. You can take hundreds of photos and still have 40% battery at the end of the day.

7. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

The A35 is a 2024–2025 standout that has become a budget steal in 2026.

Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Why it wins: Samsung’s software optimisation for the A3x series is excellent. It features “Adaptive Power Saving,” which learns your habits and puts apps to sleep more aggressively than the cheaper A0 series.

8. Samsung Galaxy A16 (2025/2026 Model)

The successor to the A15, the A16 continues the trend of thin-profile phones with high-density batteries.

Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Why it wins: New 4nm-class budget chips allow this phone to sip power while idling. It has exceptional “standby time,” meaning if you leave it on your nightstand, it will barely lose a percentage point overnight.

9. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

Often sold in specific regions like India, the F-series is a twin to the M-series.

Battery: 6,000 mAh

6,000 mAh Why it wins: Like the M15, the F15 prioritises battery over almost everything else. It is a thick phone, but that thickness houses enough power to act as a hotspot for hours without breaking a sweat.

10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Refurbished/Clearance)

While it was a mid-range phone at launch, it is now firmly in the “budget” price bracket.