LASHMA-AID saves 110 lives in six months — Zamba

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — At least 110 lives have been saved through the Lagos State Health Management Agency Assistance-In-Distress programme, LASHMA-AID, in six months, with 132 emergency cases attended to since its commencement.

Permanent Secretary, LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, disclosed this on Monday at a multi-stakeholders’ engagement on the programme in Alausa, Ikeja.

Zamba said 22 deaths were recorded among the 132 cases attended to, attributing the fatalities to the severity of injuries sustained by the victims.

“Since the commencement of LASHMA-AID in March 2026, a total of 132 lives have been attended to. Out of this number, 110 lives were saved, while 22 mortalities were recorded due to the severity of the injuries sustained,” she said.

She explained that 23 beneficiaries were ILERA EKO enrollees, three were Eko Social Health Alliance, EKOSHA, enrollees, while 106 were vulnerable residents whose medical bills were covered by the agency.

Zamba added that health insurance plans were also provided for the vulnerable beneficiaries and their immediate family members.

She said Ikeja, Badagry, Ogba and Lagos Island recorded the highest number of emergency pickups.

According to her, 76 emergency transports were carried out by the Lagos State Ambulance Service Agency, LASASA, and four private ambulance operators.

Other emergency cases were coordinated through LASHMA-AID facility focal persons, its toll-free line and Good Samaritans.

Zamba commended LASASA, private ambulance operators, public and private hospitals within and outside the ILERA EKO network, social welfare officers in general hospitals and Good Samaritans for their prompt response to emergencies.

She said the increasing number of cases and public awareness could result in more lives being saved in the coming months, but expressed concern over the high proportion of indigent beneficiaries.

“If within the first six months we have recorded this number of cases, with our continuously increasing case load and heightened awareness, the number of lives to be saved in the next six months and beyond is obvious,” she said.

“The second thing is the indigent population that constitutes the highest proportion. What would have been the fate of these vulnerable residents who could not afford health insurance, let alone huge emergency bills?”

Zamba said the stakeholders’ engagement was organised to identify operational gaps, strengthen collaboration and improve emergency response in order to reduce avoidable deaths.

She urged Lagos residents to call the LASHMA-AID emergency line whenever they experience or witness a medical emergency in the state.

“Together, we can ensure that Lagos State continues to be a healthier and more resilient state,” she added.