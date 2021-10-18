By Theodore Opara

AGAINST the backdrop of rising demand for quality automotive repair and maintenance services occasioned by the increasing vehicle age and poor state of many Nigerian roads, Fixit45, a leading tech enabled automotive aftermarket platform has declared its commitment to redefine service experience and enable value-creating interactions across stakeholders within the automotive aftermarket segment.

A cursory examination of the automotive landscape in Nigeria would reveal a broken condition – defined as a highly fragmented, mostly unregulated industry that is dominated by a lot of informal service providers who often lack the technical competence or the know-how to deliver quality service.

The industry is also beset by proliferation of counterfeit spare parts with a lack of warranty on repairs.

Lastly, the traditional service and maintenance industry has remained largely untouched by the digital revolution, with many individual car owners and corporate fleet owners still going the non-transparent and time-consuming route.

Fixit45 combines an online-to-offline strategy and unique approach of deploying digital technology with local expertise to deliver exceptional service across the verticals that include Auto services, auto parts sourcing, auto care, refurbishment, roadside assistance and repair financing.

Backed by a well-vetted and certified network of well distributed multi-brand car service centres that specialize in vehicle diagnosis, repairs, and maintenance, business owners and individuals are better empowered with information to reduce the cost of vehicle management and maximize their lifetime value.

According to the Founder/CEO, Justus Obaoye, Fixit45’s reason for being is rooted in the fact that quality repair and maintenance services ensures a fixed level of vehicular reliability which in turn improves the chances of economic mobility and productivity.

“Traditionally, individuals and corporates own new and used vehicles that will need to be upgraded, repaired, serviced, and maintained.

“Following the pandemic, a trend that has now emerged has seen many preferring to repair and or upgrade their existing vehicles in order to enhance their mobility assets and trade-in value, as opposed to buying new or foreign used cars. “

A quality repair and maintenance regime is pivotal to optimizing performance, service life, and reliability of these vehicles.”

“At Fixit45, we are leveraging technology to address fundamental issues in the fragmented auto aftermarket space and liberate people and businesses from the clogs that have prevented them from enjoying their mobility assets.

“We are empowering the market with data to drive decisions, building the much-needed trust and transparency in an opaque segment and layering delightful customer experience bolstered by service excellence,” Obaoye said.

“Technology is at the heart of all that we do. The platform provides a seamless, collaborative infrastructure for these interactions to occur and be moderated for compliance and accountability.

“Our service centers are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to assist in repairs, oil changes, tire rotations, brake replacements and much more.

“Whether a car needs routine maintenance or major repairs, our fixers ensure the job is performed efficiently and correctly the first time – and with genuine parts.

“As a data-driven tech company, we are working to create digital solutions to make the whole process not only more convenient but also completely transparent. We are taking the stress, mistrust and time wasting out of the customer journey,” Abdulazeez Ogunjobi, Cofounder & CTO.

In a report by Reportlinker.com titled “Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030, the global automotive repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $641. billion in 2020 to $690.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.%.

