By Bunmi Sofola

Joe is being plagued by terrible headaches. One day, after years of suffering, he decided to see a migraine specialist.

The doctor tells Joe to strip, inspects him all over, and announces that he’s found the cause of his problem.

“Your testicles are pressing against the base of your spine,” says the medic. “The pressure builds up, and you get an excruciating headache.” Joe is appalled.

“Tell me doctor, is there anything I can do about it?” he asks. “I’m afraid I have bad news. The only answer is to get rid of the testicles,” says the doctor.

Joe considers the pros and cons of a life without balls and sex – but then he thinks about the agony of his daily headaches, and without too much difficulty decides to go for the snip. He comes round from the operation and leaves the hospital.

Walking along the street, he smiles as he realises that the pain has completely disappeared.

To celebrate, he decides to treat himself to some new clothes, so he makes his way to a top tailor to get fitted. Inside the tailor’s, he asks to see a pair of trousers.

The tailor looks at Joe and says, “You’ll need a 36-inch waist, 33-inch inside leg,” Joe is amazed at the accuracy of the tailor’s eyes, and asks for a shirt.

“That’ll be a 42-inch chest, 16-inch neck,” the tailor says, and Joe is once again stunned by his accuracy.

Finally, all that is left is a pair of underpants, “36” guesses the tailor incorrectly. “No, sorry, I’m a 34,” says Joe.

“I’ve worn 34 since I was 18.” “This is not possible,” frowns the tailor.

“If a man of your size wore a size 34, the pants would press his testicles into the base of his spine, causing the most horrific headaches.”

Vanguard News Nigeria