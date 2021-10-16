The inaugural edition of the Africa-China Traders Conference (AfriChat), tagged AfriChat 2021, earlier scheduled to hold between October 22 and October 23, 2021, in Guangzhou, China, has been postponed.

AfriChat, an international conference being organised by Gotcha Communications, is designed to assist African businessmen and women and their partners in China, enjoy mutual trade relationships.

Participants at the conference, which is expected to hold in the 2nd quarter of 2022, will discover how to do their businesses with ease, especially as regards finance, where to buy goods of their choice and at good rates, as well as learn how to maintain good customer relationship with their partners. They will also be taught where and how to sort out regulatory issues in addition to having a better understanding of the Chinese culture.

The conference, also designed to offer diverse rare opportunities in business-to-business relationships, is a viable platform through which business people will tap from a wealth of experience of an array of facilitators from governments, public institutions, as well as private enterprises from China and Africa.

In a statement, Gotcha Communications, through its liaison personnel in China, Mr Robert Obinna regretted any inconvenience the postponement may cause interested participants of the conference, adding that “the postponement became necessary owing to the fact that China is yet to open up its borders due to the prevailing circumstance occasioned by the Corona Virus pandemic.

”The conference, he disclosed, was borne out of the need to assist both African and Chinese businessmen, especially African traders resident in China, to enjoy a smooth, robust and mutually beneficial business relationship for maximum impact.

AfriChat, he further explained, is driven by a strong passion to avail participants that unique chance to harness emerging opportunities that result in business growth and wealth creation, stressing that the conference will also educate attendees on time-tested methods to avoid difficulties in international business relationships that impact negatively on business growth and expansion.

Mr Obinna who is also bringing his expertise into the conference, having been resident in China for decades, encouraged Africans doing business with China to seize the opportunities presented by the conference, emphasising that it will help them to understand how to relate with their partners in China, have a better understanding of the Chinese market, how to register their companies, as well as acquire knowledge of relevant regulatory documents.

“The conference which will be a gathering of industry leaders, businessmen, entrepreneurs, service providers and traders from the African continent who seek partners from China or who wish to source for goods and services from China, will also offer immense opportunities to Chinese businessmen who are eager to expand their business activities to Africa or who seek to export products and raw materials from Africa to China”, he stated.