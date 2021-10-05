Wants synergy between agencies, private sector

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following predictions of food crisis in the country due to some factors, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Monday, hailed move by the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, over its integrated farm projects towards attaining food security status.

The commendation was made by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, while on a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, at the headquarters in Abuja.

Ibrahim described the performance of NALDA as trail blazing, while he acknowledged the achievement of the agency within a short time with the completion and commissioning of its maiden Integrated Farm Estate by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Suduje, Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said: “It is gratifying that there are several windows such as NALDA as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria, NIRSAL MicroFinance Bank, and now NFRA charged by Mr. President on the search for food security in Nigeria within shortest possible time.

“NALDA under Prince Paul Ikonne who is the current Executive Secretary (ES) is already trail blazing by creating Integrated Farm Centres across the country.

“The Integrated Farm Centre at Suduje in Daura LGA recently commissioned by Mr. President is one-stop Integrated Farm comprising Poultry, Animal Husbandry, Crop Production, Rabbit Keeping, Fishery, Student Hostels, Large Stores, Processing Units as well as Packaging etc. to encourage youths to decisively embrace Agriculture at all levels.

“It is quite encouraging to note that Mr. President has recently further instructed NALDA to replicate these integrated farms in 108 locations across the country.”

However, the AFAN boss called for synergy between government agencies and the private sector to ensure the nation’s agriculture is placed on an enviable height based on the potentials that abound in all value chains.

“It is now therefore absolutely necessary for all stakeholders in the agriculture space to work together to make the best of this opportunity.

“We therefore call on the FMARD, AFAN and several other farmerassociations to work together in sync with NALDA to achieve the much desired Food Security in Nigeria within the shortest possible time.

“In order to forge ahead with this synergy AFAN is now the first organization to pay this courtesy call today. Great farmer, Great Nation”, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria