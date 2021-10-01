Abia journalist returns N90,000 wrongly transferred to his account by POS operator

Chukwuemeka Onyekwere

By Steve Oko

Abia-based journalists, Chukwuemeka Onyekwere, a News Editor with the Vision Africa Radio, Umuahia, has returned N90,000 wrongly credited to his account by a Point of Sale, POS, operator in Umuahia.

Handing over the cash to the POS operator, at the NUJ Press Centre Umuahia, Onyekwere said he deposited some cash to his account via the POS operator, but was later credited with extra N90,000.

He said that when he received credit alert on his phone hours after the transaction, he discovered he had N90,000 above his deposit, and felt that he should not keep quiet.

The journalist who is a dedicated member of the Assemblies of God Church, said that it was against his faith to “corner” what does not rightfully belong to him.

Onyekwere popularly known on air as MC Real said that he had an obligation to live exemplary life.

Responding, the POS operator, Augustine Akubuilo, expressed joy and surprise that the money was returned to him.

He said he did not know that men of integrity still abound in the country, and prayed God to bless the journalist.

