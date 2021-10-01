By Hashim Yussuf Amao

While Nigerians dip in soggy soil, they douse in the pool of tears their country exude in them. The aged eyes that had wept tiringly for 61 years, spunky eyes that vomits salty water out of hardship, “mint-fresh” ones that oozes tears anew and may for long— “tufiakwa”.

The tears that hunger provokes. The blood that insecurity sheds. The sweat that unmerited labour bittered. The hues and cries from orifices of the country. For 61 years, it has been like this; that it won’t remain forever, remains a prayer on every patriots’ lips.

The October 1, 1960 initiation into Commonwealth of Nations started the wearisome journey. Ahmadu Bello, S. L. Akintola, Benjamin Nnamdi Azikwe and the foremost heroes would have been lax, had they knew the self-government they agitated has little favour in stock. Had the AG and NPC knew they engaged in a fruitless political tussle, they would have been at peace.

Coups, wars and hassles that defined the first republic arguably pales in comparison to the subsequent – the second and “short-lived” third republics. I wouldn’t dwell long in the past, but the present that continues to strike us with its unbearable cane.

With sweet tales came the PDP after the successful transition from military to civilian government. Nigerians entrusted their support to them, only that they would compensate it with a tenure that plunged the nation in debts, hardship, insecurity – while they rub faces of Nigerians with fair projects that made gullible ones overlook their flip of inaccuracy.

Little had we knew they would be the lesser of two evils, in comparison to a party yet to come – APC – their political foe and companion, after all, cross-carpeting had been a favourable game between the two parties.

Infrastructure remains the promise that’s laudably been executed in the list of promises the party made to Nigerians. The report of The World food Programme that “around 110 million Nigerians, representing 60 percent of the country’s population are hungry and live below hunger line” further worsen the sadness at heart.

From the N12 trillion debt the PDP left in 2015, the APC had taken it to N35 trillion with undying request to borrow, even more.

N575 now equals a Dollar in Nigeria of today, under a government that promised “a Naira to Dollar”. Resident doctors are still on strike; crying bitterly of poor working conditions and renumerations.

Nigerians are getting kidnapped on daily, the prices of commodities have added mammoth weight. Students in the Northern part now fight their safety and future at the same time. Boko Haram, Bandits and Killer Pastoralists still decide the peaceful days.

It’s been a hell here, but amid all, I greet fellow Nigerians, Happy 61st “In Deep End Dense” Celebration”. May Nigeria arrive at the shore or glory. Oh my lips just slipped, may Nigerians rewrite their own stories.

Amao wrote in from Ibadan

Vanguard News Nigeria