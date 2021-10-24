By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Barely 24 hours after the Senate asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits terrorists, the House of Representatives also yesterday urged the President to do same.

The chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, at plenary, moved a motion of urgent public importance, asking the federal government to urgently declare the bandits terrorists.

Moving the motion, titled “Declaration of Bandits and their Sponsors as Terrorists”, Benson said making such an order against the bandits and their sponsors would aide their prosecution.

He said: “The Senate on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, adopted a motion asking President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits ravaging the northern part of the country terrorists and wage a total war on them.

‘’They also asked that the President declare all known leaders of bandits wanted and arrest them wherever they were found for speedy prosecution.

‘’Such declaration, through a Proscription Order, can be done pursuant to section 2 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 (As Amended).

“I will like to echo the same sentiment and ask colleagues to join the Senate in urging Mr President to declare bandits and their sponsors terrorists. This will underline the determination of government to combat the wave of criminality and murders conducted by bandits all over the country.

“The declaration of bandits as terrorists can be done through a proscription order. That will serve as added impetus for our brave security personnel to redouble their efforts at dealing with this menace. ‘’Such declaration, when given the force of law, will renew the vigour and resolve of our gallant security personnel in dealing with the menace of banditry as the mode of operations and rules of engagement will be scaled up accordingly.

“Such an Order will officially bring the activities of bandits and their sponsors within the purview of the Terrorism Prevention Act and any persons associated with such groups can then be legally prosecuted and sentenced to penalties specified in the Act; and

“Declaration of all bandits as terrorist may also encourage other countries to do same and help create a global consensus around dealing with transnational factors that feed the domestic activities of such proscribed organisations and individuals.”

“As previously observed in this House, no one action can be a silver bullet to solving our insecurity in Nigeria. But a collection of many effective actions and strategies can bring safety. It is in this spirit that I speak today.

“Insecurity in Nigeria requires an all-of-government approach, hence I also urge the President to implement the recommendations of the National Security Summit, which took place in June this year and was officially delivered to him in July. All hands have to be on deck to be able to win this battle against insecurity in all its manifestations.”

Reacting to the motion, speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, asked if there was any opposition to the motion, but lawmakers chorused, “No!”

The motion was the, adopted through voice vote by the whole House.

