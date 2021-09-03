The Zamfara House of Assembly on Thursday called on the State and Federal Governments to put more efforts to end the worsening security situation in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly during its plenary resolved to call on the State and Federal governments to do more to curtail the decade-old precarious security challenge in Zamfara.

The resolution followed a motion raised by the House Majority Leader, Alhaji Faruk Dosara, under matters of urgent public importance.

Dosara commended the state government for enforcing emergency security measures aimed at curtailing the activities of bandits.

He called on the people to cooperate with the government and security agencies.

“As the representatives of people at the grassroots, members of the House are in in full support of the government’s laudable security initiatives aimed at getting to the root of the security menace that had crippled almost all facets of economic activity of our dear state”, the majority leader said.

After members spoke on the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Musa Bawa, commended them for their positive contributions.

Bawa said that the assembly was calling on the State and the Federal Governments to do the needful to put an end to the protracted insecurity situation in the state.

