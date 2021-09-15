By Gabriel Olawale

Foremost Business Reality TV show, The Next Titan has kicked off the season eight of an entrepreneurial reality show, ‘Uncaged Edition’ to provoke the entrepreneurial spirit of young Nigerians.

Speaking in Lagos, Executive Producer of The Next Titan, Mide Akinlaja said that aside from the entertainment aspect of the 10-week competition show, its importance lies in igniting entrepreneurial spirit and showcasing the possibility of entrepreneurship in transforming lives with just an idea that can be scaled to greatness with a market and with Nigeria’s population.

“We have already received thousands of entries from young aspiring entrepreneurs across Nigeria. This will give these young ambitious entrepreneurs another opportunity to showcase their business ideas and battle one another for a grand prize of N15 million to start their dream business.

“The process will start by allowing the contestants to pitch their business ideas through auditions from six major cities in Nigeria which are Abuja, Kano, Porthacourt, Enugu, Ibadan and Lagos while opportunity for online audition will be made available.

“Top 50 would be selected for top 50 boot camp before the 16 final contestants with bright ideas are shortlisted to live together and compete by carrying out weekly business tasks and challenges around the city of Lagps for 10 weeks on television and with weekly evictions in the boardroom by judges.

“A minimum of 500 and maximum of 1000 contestants from auditions stages will qualify for funding of up to N3 million courtesy of Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. This is a great one as those that cannot compete for the grand prize of N15 million cash will have an opportunity to qualify for funding.

Corroborating his views, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare said that the ministry is supporting the program as its youth focus and aimed at supporting their entrepreneurial acumen through logistical assistance, informal training, knowledge and other requisite services to succeed.

Dare who was represented by the Special Assistant on ICT & Corporate Relations, Oluwakemi Areola said that the ministry will continue to support and promote any idea that is line with the President Buhari agenda of creating jobs and youth development.

Earlier, Akinlaja who is also the Managing Director of Bravopoints International Limited, appreciate the support of Heritage Bank Plc who is the lead sponsor and iconic partnership of Minister of Youth and Sport Development which will cut across season 8 and 9, “We are also grateful to the Gold Associate Sponsors, MSPORT and Sifax Group, Haven Homes, Terra Season Cubes, Airpeace, Lifemate Furniture, RC Cola, Nikky Taurus Limited, Cummins Generators, Premium Box among others.”