File photo of APC primaries in Oshodi, Lagos.

By Dirisu Yakubu

A former Senior Political Adviser to the then Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, Mustapha Gambo has called on leaders, stakeholders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress to throw their weight of support behind Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in his quest to become national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Although, the two-time governor is yet to officially declare intent to run for the plum office; he is seen as a leading contender alongside former Governors Abdulazeez Yari (Zamfara), Abdullahi Adamu, Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa) Danjuma Goje (Gombe) and George Akume of Benue states respectively.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Gambo said Sheriff’s vast political experience, network of friends and understanding of the intrigues of partisan politics are virtues “not available on sale over the counter.”

He also noted that Senator Sheriff has in the past few months transverse many wards and local government areas across the country to drum support for the ruling party, adding that former governors in the party hitherto lukewarm to him have started pledging their support.

“The APC needs a stabilizing force and with due respect to all those reported to be nursing ambition to vie for the chairmanship of our party, none of them comes close to what His Excellency, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff brings to be table. Apart from being the first governor to be elected twice as governor of Borno state; he was elected twice to the federal parliament as Senator representing Borno Senatorial District at different political epochs.

“He was chairman, Board of Trustees of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, one of the parties that later merged with others to form the APC. He became the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, owing primarily to his vast political appeal across board. Where are we likely to find a man like this, if one may ask?

“To the best of our knowledge, he (Sheriff) is the only one going round the country, interfacing with members and leaders of the party at the grassroots level in preparation for this weekend’s local government congresses to be held nationwide,” he said.

According to Gambo, “APC requires a man of vision, foresight and courage to take charge of party affairs at this critical time of our national life. What awaits us in 2023 is huge and with President Muhammadu Buhari out of the ballot for the first time in eight years, the party can’t afford to experiment with its national leadership. We need a man who can get things done, a leader loved by all and sundry, one who has a track record of performance,” he added.

The ruling party is expected to hold its national elective convention before the end of the year.