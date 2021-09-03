Talented US-based Nigerian singer Denzel Oluwafemi Adeniyi known officially as Shizem features award winning Afrobeats artist, Flavour N’abania in a new single titled, ‘Call’.

The song is a follow-up on his recent release, ‘For Me’, which made headlines and was on top charts of various music streaming platforms.

‘Call’ is a blissful mid-tempo afrobeat love song which showcases the afro-soul/afro fusion sensation’s dynamic vocal range.

Speaking about the release, Shizem says:” My goal is to always bless my fans with good music. The new song is a powerful love song. It talks about having connection with your loved one, reflects also on the dynamism of love and sacrifice with a touch of danceable afrobeats tunes”.

Ace singer, Flavour lights it up with a soulful rendition which makes the song a perfect and potential street anthem.

Akeju, a director at Prime Music Partners, one of the leading distribution agencies promoting the new song, added: “Shizem is a gem. I’m super excited about this collaboration with Flavour and hoping it makes great impact around the world”.

Vanguard News Nigeria