An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday granted two men bail of N500,000 each in a case of theft of a Toyota Hummer worth N28 million.

The defendants, Emmanuel Damson, 26; and Isiah Ibrahim, 33, of Idioro area, Mushin, Lagos, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and neglect.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Ajibade ordered the defendants to provide an affidavit of means and two sureties each, as part of the bail conditions.

He said the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Earlier, the prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants, on Aug. 20 at Alausa, Ikeja, stole the bus from where it was parked.

She said the duo, with others at large, stole the Toyota Hummer Bus Model 2014 with registration number KSF 485 AX.

Ajayi said that the vehicle belonged to Land Records Company Ltd.

The prosecutor said that Damson failed to use all reasonable means to prevent commission of a crime, by allowing one James Samson, now at large, to steal the bus.

According to her, Samson used a master key to gain access into the vehicle.

She said the defendants were apprehended by the police when they could not give a satisfactory answer about the whereabouts of the vehicle.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 287, 410 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The case was adjourned until October 25 for hearing.

(NAN)

