Police drag two to court over N11m cable theft in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned two men in court for the alleged theft of cables worth N11 million from a company in the state.

The accused, Toheeb Adebayo, 22, and Yusuf Adekunle, 48, faced two counts each before the court.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Adejola Adesuyi, told the court that Adebayo allegedly stole the cables on October 13, 2025, at No. 3 Dagbolu Street, Ota-Efun, Osogbo, from Agu Company Limited. He added that Adekunle later received the stolen cables, knowing they had been unlawfully taken.

The offences were cited as contrary to Sections 383 and 427, punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State 2002.

Both accused pleaded not guilty. Their counsel, Barrister Najite Okobe, applied for bail on liberal terms.

Presiding Magistrate Oyindamola Daramola granted bail of N2 million each, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the matter to February 27, 2026, for mention.