By Peter Duru – Makurdi

No fewer than three miners have been reportedly killed and another injured in a mine pit collapse at Torjir, Duejime area, Anyiin in Logo local government area of Benue State.

According to a source from the area, Baba Ngutor, the disaster occurred Tuesday morning at the mine site while the victims were in the pit.

The source said, “three of the workers died instantly while others were seriously injured and were transferred to a hospital in Anyiin.

“It was one of the workers who managed to escape from the site that ran to town to inform the people who mobilised to rescue the victims.”

The Logo Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. Terseer Agber who confirmed the development however said neither he nor the state government knew anything about the mining operation in the area.

“I don’t know anything about their activities. They just came here with their papers and the chiefs there gave them permission to start work.

“And very early in the morning today, Tuesday, I was called and informed that about four people were trapped in a mining pit. So I directed that the people should try and do something to rescue them. Later on the people came back and reported that they recovered three bodies and one injured.

“I have been calling series of meetings with the miners, but each time the meeting would fail. The state government is aware of their activities in the area.

He added that Governor Samuel Ortom had at some point sent two Commissioners including that of Agriculture, as well as that of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals to meet with the operators but that nothing tangible came out of the meeting.

“The miners said that they have no dealings with the state government, that they collected their licence from Abuja and it is the prerogative of the federal government and that they do not have any dealings with the Benue state government,” Agber said.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive any report on the matter.