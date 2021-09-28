Urges FG to act fast before it’s late

As 15-Day strike notice expires

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

There are indications that the Federal Government owned hospitals may be shut down by weekend if the government fails to address the concerns raised by health workers.

Recall that health workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations, AHPA, had on September, 17, issued a 15-day strike notice to the Federal Government over the alleged inability of the latter to address some of the contentious issues raised by the workers.

Even though the workers said that they are not strike mongers, they said they would not hesitate to withdraw their services if the government failed to address their demands.

JOHESU in a statement yesterday signed by its national chairman, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, reminded the Federal Government to act before the end of the fifteen days notice as contained in its communique issued on Friday 17th September, after its expanded National Executive Council meeting.

The expanded NEC comprising Presidents and General Secretaries of affiliate unions had at the meeting critically appraised the reports of JOHESU negotiation and the conciliation meetings with the Federal Government since the declaration of the trade dispute through the earlier fifteen days strike notice issued on 2nd September, 2021, which expired on 18th September, 2021.

Josiah in the statement yesterday said, “It is pertinent to draw the attention of the federal government to our fresh fifteen (15) days strike Notice, which is billed to expire in the next few days and for it to act to avoid shutdown of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

“We wish also to inform the general public that our NEC noted the appeal from President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to show understanding with his administration and the President’s pledge to pay any debt owed health workers.

“We would also wish to note some of the resolutions reached at the end of our not struck how that we are not strike mongers, but just for the federal government to act according to agreements reached.

*We have asked the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure speedy circularisation of all establishment and welfare matters as agreed during negotiation meetings.

*We Equally asked the Federal Government to ensure that the new data for the computation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for JOHESU members be compleHigh-Levelbmitted to the “High Level Body” (HLB) of the FG no later than Wednesday, 22nd September, 2021 as agreed.

*We also urged the Federal GoverHigh-Levelnsure that the “High Level Body” (HLB) complete and submit the computation of the adjusted CONHESS for inclusion in the 2022 budget on or before the 30th of September, 2021 submission window.

“We charged the Federal Government to reciprocate the patriotic humanitarian gesture of JOHESU in the interest of the larger Nigerian masses to expeditiously resolve all the demands within the fifteen days window.

“We unanimously adopted a resolution to step down the first notice of strike action which expires midnight on 17th September 2021 and issued a fresh notice of fifteen (15) days.

*While we push for better welfare and conditions of service for our members, we urge the federal government to .reflect the promises of Mr President in the activities relating to our demands to ensure continuous industrial harmony in the health sector.”

Vanguard News Nigeria